adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) PT Set at €235.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

adidas AG (ADS.F) (ETR:ADS) received a €235.00 ($276.47) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €270.56 ($318.30).

Get adidas AG (ADS.F) alerts:

Shares of ADS opened at €279.30 ($328.59) on Tuesday. adidas AG has a fifty-two week low of €162.20 ($190.82) and a fifty-two week high of €317.45 ($373.47). The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €276.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of €249.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.09, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.20.

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas AG (ADS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.