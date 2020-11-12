adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €235.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($276.47) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ADS. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($364.71) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €262.63 ($308.97).

FRA ADS opened at €279.30 ($328.59) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €276.66 and a 200 day moving average price of €249.56. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

About adidas AG (ADS.F)

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

