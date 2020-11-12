adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €255.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Baader Bank set a €305.00 ($358.82) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €262.63 ($308.97).

ADS opened at €279.30 ($328.59) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €276.66 and a 200-day moving average of €249.56. adidas AG has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

