adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) Given a €270.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on adidas AG (ADS.F) (FRA:ADS) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €270.00 ($317.65) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Independent Research set a €255.00 ($300.00) price target on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €290.00 ($341.18) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €325.00 ($382.35) price objective on shares of adidas AG (ADS.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. adidas AG (ADS.F) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €262.63 ($308.97).

ADS stock opened at €279.30 ($328.59) on Wednesday. adidas AG has a one year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a one year high of €201.01 ($236.48). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €276.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €249.56.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

