Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Receives $77.65 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the forty analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.65.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $3,619,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,465,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,336,741.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total value of $166,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,324,755.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,870 shares of company stock worth $14,078,501 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $447,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $116,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $102,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $81.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $97.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.84, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. Advanced Micro Devices has a 1-year low of $36.40 and a 1-year high of $94.28.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

