Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Trading 13.1% Higher on Earnings Beat

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s share price traded up 13.1% during trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $9.90 and last traded at $9.67. 373,563 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 65% from the average session volume of 226,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.55.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.10.

Several research analysts have commented on AGLE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.81.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGLE. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 414.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 8,012 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.73 and its 200 day moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market cap of $471.22 million, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.76.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs and develops human enzyme therapeutics for the treatment of patients with rare genetic and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate includes pegzilarginase, a recombinant human Arginase 1 enzyme which is in Phase III PEACE trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy for the treatment of Arginase 1 deficiency.

