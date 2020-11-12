Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) in a research report report published on Monday, AR Network reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $130.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on A. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Agilent Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.51.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $109.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.02. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $61.13 and a 52 week high of $117.50.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.15%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total value of $607,770.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,334 shares in the company, valued at $4,744,948.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,120 shares of company stock valued at $1,710,481 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,157,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $367,389,000 after buying an additional 42,502 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,941,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,584,000 after acquiring an additional 367,447 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,843,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $162,899,000 after acquiring an additional 550,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,759,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $155,518,000 after purchasing an additional 280,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.4% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,512,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $133,898,000 after purchasing an additional 526,628 shares during the period.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

