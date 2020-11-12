Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) Price Target Increased to C$24.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AC. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$29.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$27.04.

AC opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

