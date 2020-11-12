Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$20.00 at Cowen

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.06% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC lowered their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. ATB Capital cut their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$31.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$27.04.

AC stock opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1-year low of C$9.26 and a 1-year high of C$52.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.89.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

