Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$27.50 at ATB Capital

Air Canada (AC.TO) (TSE:AC) had its price target raised by research analysts at ATB Capital from C$26.00 to C$27.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports. ATB Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$27.04.

Get Air Canada (AC.TO) alerts:

Shares of Air Canada (AC.TO) stock opened at C$19.22 on Tuesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$52.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 669.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.89.

About Air Canada (AC.TO)

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Canada (AC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.