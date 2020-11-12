Air Lease (NYSE:AL) PT Raised to $40.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

NYSE AL opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.04. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $49.96.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.02. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.24 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Air Lease’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 95.2% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 43.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet transport aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, and airlines.

