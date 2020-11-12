Air Products and Chemicals Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 6,792 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,145% compared to the average volume of 160 put options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 56.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $359.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.38.

Shares of APD stock opened at $280.84 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.08. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

