Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 60.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,328 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 211.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 262 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 229.6% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 6,089 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.23, for a total value of $579,855.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,575.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 3,440 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.85, for a total transaction of $371,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,541.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,699 shares of company stock worth $1,634,576. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $97.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 3.13. The firm has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.47. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $106.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.55.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.08. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AKAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.84.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

