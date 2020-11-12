Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) Shares Gap Down to $4.33

Shares of Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.33, but opened at $3.90. Akerna shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 3,273 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $45.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day moving average is $6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Get Akerna alerts:

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter. Akerna had a negative net margin of 137.11% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KERN. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Akerna by 2,799.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 368,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 355,451 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Akerna by 61.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 39,054 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Akerna by 120.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Akerna in the second quarter worth $178,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN)

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.