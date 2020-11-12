Alan Todd Roth Sells 2,700 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Stock

Regency Centers Co. (NYSE:REG) Director Alan Todd Roth sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $128,169.00.

NYSE:REG opened at $46.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. Regency Centers Co. has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 23.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 64.50%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 478.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 660.7% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REG. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Compass Point cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

