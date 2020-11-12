Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) Given a €195.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($258.82) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €208.43 ($245.21).

Shares of ALV stock opened at €190.46 ($224.07) on Wednesday. Allianz SE has a 12-month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 12-month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €163.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of €173.20.

About Allianz SE (ALV.F)

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

