Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co increased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.1% of First National Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $14,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 1,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 4,703 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 130,099 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $190,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,943,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,816.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,560.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,490.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1,181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 price target (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,580.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.