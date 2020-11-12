Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Securian Asset Management Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,862 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Securian Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,245,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 3,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,128,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 78.3% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,786,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its position in Alphabet by 7.2% during the third quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 178 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 124,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,209,000 after buying an additional 7,092 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet stock opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,560.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,490.82. The company has a market cap of $1,181.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,008.87 and a 52-week high of $1,816.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. 140166 raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,550.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,955.00 to $1,970.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.