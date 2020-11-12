Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 112.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 252.4% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 9,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,329,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 57.0% during the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,610.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,560.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,490.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,816.89. The firm has a market cap of $1,181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

