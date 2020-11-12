Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Bfsg LLC

Bfsg LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 592 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Bfsg LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,565,856 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,163,413,000 after purchasing an additional 445,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,509,469 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,976,599,000 after purchasing an additional 439,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,172,652,000 after purchasing an additional 37,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,005,425,000 after purchasing an additional 26,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,747.23 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,560.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,490.82. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,181.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

