AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) Receives C$21.21 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) (TSE:ALA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$21.21.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ALA shares. Raymond James set a C$22.50 price target on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. CSFB raised AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

Get AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) alerts:

ALA stock opened at C$18.30 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion and a PE ratio of 15.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.45. AltaGas Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$8.71 and a 52 week high of C$22.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.67%.

AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Power. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas Ltd. (ALA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.