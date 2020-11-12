Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) Hits New 52-Week High at $61.11

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$61.11 and last traded at C$59.39, with a volume of 73933 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AIF shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$43.50 to C$47.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$50.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) from C$45.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 178.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$55.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.88.

Altus Group Limited (AIF.TO) (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$155.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.13 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9010015 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Edward Charles Orlik sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.00, for a total value of C$53,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$102,396. Also, Senior Officer Liana Turrin sold 4,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.20, for a total transaction of C$276,965.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,701 shares in the company, valued at C$882,435.45. Insiders sold a total of 22,385 shares of company stock worth $1,169,385 over the last quarter.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Altus Analytics, Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting), and Geomatics.

