Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by Pitcairn Co.

Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,882 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ambev by 0.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,140,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,857,000 after acquiring an additional 141,920 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $1,711,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ambev by 99.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 10,388 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev by 28.8% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 37,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambev in the third quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambev alerts:

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.44. Ambev S.A. has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambev from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ambev has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.70.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

Recommended Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.