Ambev Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ABEV)

Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,036 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 1,597 call options.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ambev from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ambev from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 111,902 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 980,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after buying an additional 356,690 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ambev by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 295.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,224,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,432,000 after buying an additional 4,648,866 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ambev by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 50,263 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABEV stock opened at $2.79 on Thursday. Ambev has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

