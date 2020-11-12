Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Spencer Doran Hole Sells 12,000 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CFO Spencer Doran Hole sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total transaction of $507,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $507,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AMRC opened at $44.27 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.48. Ameresco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $46.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 12.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Ameresco from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

