American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) Stock Holdings Lifted by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 11.7% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.7% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 41,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.19.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $91.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.14 and a 1-year high of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

