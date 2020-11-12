AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $109.84 and last traded at $109.84, with a volume of 16241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.26.

The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 21.27%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABC. Bank of America lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total transaction of $291,737.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,384.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $531,517.76. Insiders have sold a total of 19,563 shares of company stock worth $1,906,886 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,431,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,954,000 after buying an additional 66,502 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,150,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,477,000 after purchasing an additional 900,744 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,225,000 after purchasing an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares in the last quarter. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55.

About AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

