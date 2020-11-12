AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Shares Acquired by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,710 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.7% in the third quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 85.4% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 7.9% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 82,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 163,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,226,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

In other news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 44,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.87, for a total transaction of $4,512,923.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,022,493.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $1,675,456.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,141 shares of company stock worth $9,030,292. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AME stock opened at $116.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.82 and a fifty-two week high of $118.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.09. The firm has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.89, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.31.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.