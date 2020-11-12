Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.95

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $21.95 and last traded at $21.72, with a volume of 19618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.16.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.86.

The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.52.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 129.10% and a negative return on equity of 65.53%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, insider Samantha Prout sold 5,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $297,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 880,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,113,816.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock worth $70,365 and sold 396,620 shares worth $6,057,209. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 10.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 9,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 7.2% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 237,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 48,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 2.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to treat a range of rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting Phase 3 (ATB200-03) clinical study of AT-GAA for Pompe disease.

