Analysts Anticipate CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) will announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CNH Industrial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.19. CNH Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNH Industrial will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CNH Industrial.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of CNH Industrial to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.42.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 824,231 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after purchasing an additional 40,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNHI opened at $9.81 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.93 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

