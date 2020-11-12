Analysts Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to Announce $0.08 EPS

Analysts predict that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.09. Digi International posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Digi International.

Several research firms have recently commented on DGII. BidaskClub raised shares of Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digi International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.38.

In related news, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $72,228.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,321 shares in the company, valued at $609,413.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Tracy L. Roberts sold 24,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total transaction of $345,997.85. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,564 shares in the company, valued at $968,192.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DGII. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digi International by 52.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Digi International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Digi International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Digi International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Digi International by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 25,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

DGII opened at $17.66 on Monday. Digi International has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.78 million, a P/E ratio of 80.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.84.

About Digi International

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

