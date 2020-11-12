Analysts Anticipate Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to Post $0.83 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.89. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.06. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $4.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 7.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $46,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the first quarter valued at $254,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 65.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,118,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,301,000 after buying an additional 2,016,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 98.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 33,271 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMHC opened at $24.94 on Monday. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 8.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

