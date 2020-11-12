Analysts Expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to Post -$0.57 EPS

Brokerages expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) to report ($0.57) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.67). Merus reported earnings of ($1.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 43.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Merus will report full year earnings of ($2.43) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.66) to ($2.21). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.48) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.81) to ($2.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Merus.

MRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Merus from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 189,651 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,105,126.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 146,754 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.75 per share, with a total value of $1,724,359.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 538,311 shares of company stock valued at $6,084,776. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Merus by 94.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Merus by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Merus by 45.0% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 62,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Merus in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MRUS opened at $13.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day moving average is $13.66. Merus has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.98 million, a PE ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.54.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of gastric and non-small cell lung cancers.

