Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Banco Santander (SAN)

Banco Santander (BME: SAN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/10/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €1.60 ($1.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €1.70 ($2.00) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.15 ($3.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €3.15 ($3.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.30 ($2.71) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/24/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €2.20 ($2.59) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/17/2020 – Banco Santander was given a new €1.60 ($1.88) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1-year low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 1-year high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

