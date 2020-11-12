Analysts Set Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Target Price at $28.00

Shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comtech Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecommunications in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMTL opened at $16.53 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 1.85. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $38.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. Comtech Telecommunications had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $149.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMTL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 342.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,315 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,887 shares in the last quarter. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies covering 911 call routing solutions that allow cellular carriers and over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

