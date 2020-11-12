Analysts Set Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) PT at $26.94

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.94.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $15.92 on Monday. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $34.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $175.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.33). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel purchased 4,000 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $64,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,571,571.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 598.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 242,616 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 207,900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,184 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 108,883 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 186,032 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 93,687 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 836,864 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 55,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 243.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 55,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including coal, grains, iron ore, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products.

