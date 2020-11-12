Analysts Set Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Target Price at $4.71

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Enerplus from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Enerplus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Enerplus during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ERF opened at $2.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 3.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Enerplus has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $7.35.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 29th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.39%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

