Analysts Set EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Target Price at $31.17

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.17.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPR. Raymond James began coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut shares of EPR Properties from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.52. EPR Properties has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $74.65.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($1.48). The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.82 million. EPR Properties had a negative net margin of 15.35% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EPR Properties will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Virginia E. Shanks purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in EPR Properties by 93.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 16,356 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 173,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,336 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.