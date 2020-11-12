Analysts Set Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Target Price at $28.31

Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

A number of brokerages have commented on FOXA. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on FOX from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered FOX from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXA. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in FOX by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOX stock opened at $27.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.01. FOX has a one year low of $19.81 and a one year high of $39.74.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that FOX will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.