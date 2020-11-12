Analysts Set The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) Target Price at $39.36

Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NASDAQ:AZEK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AZEK shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of The AZEK in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The AZEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th.

Shares of The AZEK stock opened at $35.47 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.65. The AZEK has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $42.16.

The AZEK (NASDAQ:AZEK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $223.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.31 million.

In other The AZEK news, SVP Jonathan Skelly sold 25,646 shares of The AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $852,729.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 266,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,851,116.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 276,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,286,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,023,365.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,708 shares of company stock valued at $13,489,791.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, rails, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

