Analysts Set Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Target Price at $81.08

Shares of Toromont Industries Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.71.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMTNF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $75.00 to $91.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $76.00 to $88.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TMTNF stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. Toromont Industries has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $67.25.

Toromont Industries Company Profile

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment is involved in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

