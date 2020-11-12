Analysts Set Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) PT at $6.15

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (OTCMKTS:XEBEF) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on XEBEF. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Xebec Adsorption in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Xebec Adsorption alerts:

Shares of Xebec Adsorption stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Xebec Adsorption has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.20.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Xebec Adsorption Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xebec Adsorption and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.