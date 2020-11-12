Andrew Richmond Sells 150,000 Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) Stock

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) (LON:FIPP) insider Andrew Richmond sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86), for a total transaction of £99,000 ($129,344.13).

Shares of Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) stock opened at GBX 67.70 ($0.88) on Thursday. Frontier IP Group Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 44 ($0.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 86 ($1.12). The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 million and a P/E ratio of 9.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 66.38.

Frontier IP Group Plc (FIPP.L) Company Profile

Frontier IP Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in assisting universities, research institutions, and companies in the commercialization and exploitation of their intellectual property (IP) in the United Kingdom. It also offers investment advisory and marketing services. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

