Andrew Suckling Purchases 78,904 Shares of Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) Stock

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) insider Andrew Suckling bought 78,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £11,835.60 ($15,463.29).

KDNC stock opened at GBX 15.20 ($0.20) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 million and a P/E ratio of -4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.28, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Cadence Minerals Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 2.80 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 16.66 ($0.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 10.25.

Get Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) alerts:

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) (LON:KDNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 28th. The company reported GBX (1.37) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter.

Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Company Profile

Cadence Minerals Plc identifies, invests in, and develops lithium and rare earth assets. The company is also exploring for iron ore and other mining related opportunities. In addition, it holds interests in the Sonora Lithium Project located in Northern Mexico; and Yangibana Project situated in Gascoyne, Western Australia.

Featured Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Minerals Plc (KDNC.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.