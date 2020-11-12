Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 10,241 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 60% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,400 call options.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth $4,523,000. Westhampton Capital LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 35.3% during the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at about $64,000. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.7% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 125,638 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.1% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BUD opened at $66.99 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $32.58 and a 12-month high of $83.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.72. The company has a market capitalization of $135.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.05, a PEG ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 1.33.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

