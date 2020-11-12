Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance trimmed its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Anthem were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Anthem by 91.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,605,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,964 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,979,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,425,000 after acquiring an additional 477,208 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 102.5% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 824,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,843,000 after acquiring an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Anthem by 245.3% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 557,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,720,000 after acquiring an additional 396,348 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 283,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.95, for a total value of $1,703,236.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,602 shares in the company, valued at $12,437,653.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $1,306,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,529,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $323.37 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.03 and a 1 year high of $337.68. The firm has a market cap of $80.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $288.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $276.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.16. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ANTM. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Anthem from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Anthem from $349.00 to $337.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $324.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Anthem from $330.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

