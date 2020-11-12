Anthony Bickerstaff Buys 4,000 Shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) Stock

Wincanton plc (WIN.L) (LON:WIN) insider Anthony Bickerstaff purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £9,720 ($12,699.24).

Shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) stock opened at GBX 236 ($3.08) on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 213.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 197.50. Wincanton plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319 ($4.17). The firm has a market cap of $281.47 million and a P/E ratio of 7.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be given a GBX 2.85 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Wincanton plc (WIN.L)’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wincanton plc (WIN.L) in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

About Wincanton plc (WIN.L)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

