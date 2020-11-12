ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$10.00

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Cormark raised their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James set a C$8.50 target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Scotiabank raised their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.79.

ARX stock opened at C$6.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.83. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$2.42 and a 1 year high of C$8.39.

The company also recently declared a oct 20 dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -20.59%.

About ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO)

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

