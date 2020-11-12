Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Acquired by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 370.3% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 280,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,699 shares in the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 13,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 35,744 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACGL stock opened at $34.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.93 and a 52-week high of $48.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.70. The company has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ACGL. TheStreet raised Arch Capital Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.70.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

