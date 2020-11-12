Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) PT Lowered to $105.00

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 56.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARNA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.69.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $67.25 on Tuesday. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $32.95 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.30 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 28.75, a current ratio of 28.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.18. Arena Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 5,727.22% and a negative return on equity of 31.14%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.46) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 98.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Amit Munshi sold 50,000 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tina Susan Nova sold 17,300 shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $1,175,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,701.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,300 shares of company stock worth $8,180,362 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 9,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 28,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include ralinepag (APD811), which is in Phase III trial to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; etrasimod (APD334) for ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease, as well as for atopic dermatitis and other indications; and Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase II trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal pain.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.